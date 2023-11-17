Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dickens County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Dickens County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Dickens County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Spur High School at Hermleigh High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Hermleigh, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hermleigh High School at Spur High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Spur, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
