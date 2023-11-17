Gillespie County, Texas has high school football games on the calendar this week, and info on how to watch them is available here.

    Heritage School at St. Joseph Catholic School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: San Marcos, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

