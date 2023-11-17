Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harris County Today - November 17
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Harris County, Texas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Harris County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tarkington High School at West Fork High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prestonwood Christian Academy at Westbury Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Logos Preparatory Academy at Awty International School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
