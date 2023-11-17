The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Hays County, Texas this week, we've got you covered.

    • Hays County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Wimberley High School at Orange Grove High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Schertz, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Dripping Springs High School at Judson High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 18
    • Location: Converse, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

