Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hidalgo County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Hidalgo County, Texas. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hidalgo County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sharyland High School at Edcouch-Elsa High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Edcouch, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James "Nikki" Rowe High School at Rio Grande City High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Rio Grande City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
