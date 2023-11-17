Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Holliday High School vs. Leonard High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is an intriguing high school clash in Weatherford , TX on Friday, November 17 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Leonard High School hosting Holliday High School.
Holliday vs. Leonard Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Weatherford , TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Archer County Games This Week
Windthorst High School at Roscoe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Abilene, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
