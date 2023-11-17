The Utah Utes (3-0) host the No. 6 Houston Cougars (4-0) at TD Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN2. There is no line set for the game.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Houston vs. Utah Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cougars Betting Records & Stats

Last year 16 of Houston's games went over the point total.

The Cougars' record against the spread last year was 17-17-0.

Utah (15-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.7% of the time, 1.7% more often than Houston (17-17-0) last year.

Houston vs. Utah Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Utah 68.7 143.6 63.8 121.3 135.5 Houston 74.9 143.6 57.5 121.3 134.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Houston Insights & Trends

The Cougars' 74.9 points per game last year were 11.1 more points than the 63.8 the Utes gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 63.8 points last season, Houston went 15-10 against the spread and 27-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Houston vs. Utah Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Utah 15-14-0 9-20-0 Houston 17-17-0 16-18-0

Houston vs. Utah Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Utah Houston 12-6 Home Record 16-2 4-7 Away Record 11-0 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-8-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.3 60.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.6 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-9-0 2-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.