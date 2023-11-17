Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kaufman County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school football matchups in Kaufman County, Texas this week? We've got you covered.
Kaufman County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Forney High School at Lone Star High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Allen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Comanche High School at Scurry-Rosser High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Burleson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Hill High School at North Forney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Mesquite, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
