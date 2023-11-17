College Station High School will host Magnolia High School in 5A - District 19 play on Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT.

Magnolia vs. College Station Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: College Station, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Brazos County Games This Week

A&M Consolidated at Fulshear High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Rosenberg, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Heritage School at St. Joseph Catholic School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: San Marcos, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Montgomery County Games This Week

Willis High School at Tomball Memorial High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Randall Reed, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Creek High School at David Crockett High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Giddings, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Tomball High School at Oak Ridge High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 18
  • Location: Randall Reed, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

