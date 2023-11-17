If you live in McCulloch County, Texas and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

McCulloch County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Lohn High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17

6:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Lohn, TX

Lohn, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rochelle High School at Robert Lee High School