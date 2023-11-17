Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McCulloch County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in McCulloch County, Texas and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
McCulloch County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Lohn High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Lohn, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rochelle High School at Robert Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Robert Lee, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
