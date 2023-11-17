Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mills County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Mills County, Texas today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mills County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Moran High School at Mullin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Mullin, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
