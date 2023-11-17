The North Texas Mean Green (2-1) will face the LSU Tigers (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at TD Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 11:30 AM ET and air on ESPNU.

North Texas vs. LSU Game Information

North Texas Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tylor Perry: 17.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Abou Ousmane: 11.1 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Kai Huntsberry: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Aaron Scott: 7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Rubin Jones: 6.7 PTS, 3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

LSU Top Players (2022-23)

  • K.J. Williams: 17.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Adam Miller: 11.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Derek Fountain: 8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Trae Hannibal: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cam Hayes: 8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

North Texas vs. LSU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

LSU Rank LSU AVG North Texas AVG North Texas Rank
283rd 67.6 Points Scored 64.5 337th
199th 70.7 Points Allowed 55.8 1st
192nd 31.5 Rebounds 30.6 251st
72nd 9.8 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st
200th 7.2 3pt Made 7.5 166th
237th 12.3 Assists 11 329th
175th 11.8 Turnovers 10.5 44th

