Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Refugio County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Refugio County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Refugio County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Lyndon B Johnson High School at Refugio High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Floresville, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.