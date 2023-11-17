How to Watch Sam Houston vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Sam Houston vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum in University, Florida
- TV: SEC Network+
Sam Houston Stats Insights
- The Bearkats' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.9 percentage points higher than the Rebels allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
- Sam Houston compiled a 17-1 straight up record in games it shot higher than 43.7% from the field.
- The Bearkats were the 58th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Rebels finished 48th.
- The Bearkats scored just 3.1 more points per game last year (72.2) than the Rebels gave up (69.1).
- Sam Houston went 14-1 last season when it scored more than 69.1 points.
Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison
- Sam Houston scored more points at home (79.8 per game) than on the road (65.3) last season.
- At home, the Bearkats conceded 53.2 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 64.2.
- At home, Sam Houston knocked down 8.9 3-pointers per game last season, 1.4 more than it averaged away (7.5). Sam Houston's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.5%) than on the road (35.5%).
Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Pacific
|W 64-57
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|11/9/2023
|Utah Valley
|L 79-73
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|L 85-70
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|@ Troy
|-
|Trojan Arena
|11/22/2023
|Grambling
|-
|Trojan Arena
