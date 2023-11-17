The Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) will face the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Sam Houston vs. Ole Miss Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sam Houston Top Players (2022-23)

Qua Grant: 14.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Donte Powers: 10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Javion May: 4.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

4.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Cameron Huefner: 9.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Lamar Wilkerson: 7.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ole Miss Top Players (2022-23)

Myles Burns: 8.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Matthew Murrell: 14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaemyn Brakefield: 11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Amaree Abram: 8.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jayveous McKinnis: 4.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sam Houston vs. Ole Miss Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Ole Miss Rank Ole Miss AVG Sam Houston AVG Sam Houston Rank 286th 67.5 Points Scored 72.2 162nd 146th 69.1 Points Allowed 59.3 4th 147th 32.2 Rebounds 33.9 58th 48th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 10.1 48th 299th 6.2 3pt Made 8.1 92nd 169th 13.1 Assists 13.5 143rd 142nd 11.5 Turnovers 12.4 235th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.