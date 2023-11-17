There is high school basketball competition in Tarrant County, Texas today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Keller Central High School at Everman High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17

Everman, TX

Everman, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Worth High School at Diamond Hill- Jarvis High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17

Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Western Hills High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Timber Creek High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Saginaw High School at Boswell High School