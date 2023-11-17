The TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-3) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

TCU vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

TCU Stats Insights

  • The Horned Frogs shot 45.4% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Delta Devils allowed to opponents.
  • TCU had a 13-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.2% from the field.
  • The Delta Devils ranked 328th in rebounding in college basketball. The Horned Frogs finished 86th.
  • Last year, the Horned Frogs put up only 0.5 more points per game (75.3) than the Delta Devils allowed (74.8).
  • When TCU scored more than 74.8 points last season, it went 17-1.

TCU Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively TCU fared better when playing at home last year, scoring 77.9 points per game, compared to 72.4 per game in away games.
  • The Horned Frogs allowed 63.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 76.3 in away games.
  • TCU drained 5.4 three-pointers per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (5 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).

TCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Southern W 108-75 Schollmaier Arena
11/9/2023 Omaha W 82-60 Schollmaier Arena
11/14/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley W 88-55 Schollmaier Arena
11/17/2023 Mississippi Valley State - Schollmaier Arena
11/21/2023 Alcorn State - Schollmaier Arena
11/27/2023 Houston Christian - Schollmaier Arena

