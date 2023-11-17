The TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-3) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

TCU vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs shot 45.4% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Delta Devils allowed to opponents.

TCU had a 13-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Delta Devils ranked 328th in rebounding in college basketball. The Horned Frogs finished 86th.

Last year, the Horned Frogs put up only 0.5 more points per game (75.3) than the Delta Devils allowed (74.8).

When TCU scored more than 74.8 points last season, it went 17-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

TCU Home & Away Comparison

Offensively TCU fared better when playing at home last year, scoring 77.9 points per game, compared to 72.4 per game in away games.

The Horned Frogs allowed 63.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 76.3 in away games.

TCU drained 5.4 three-pointers per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (5 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

TCU Upcoming Schedule