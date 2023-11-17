How to Watch TCU vs. Mississippi Valley State on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-3) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
TCU vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
TCU Stats Insights
- The Horned Frogs shot 45.4% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Delta Devils allowed to opponents.
- TCU had a 13-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Delta Devils ranked 328th in rebounding in college basketball. The Horned Frogs finished 86th.
- Last year, the Horned Frogs put up only 0.5 more points per game (75.3) than the Delta Devils allowed (74.8).
- When TCU scored more than 74.8 points last season, it went 17-1.
TCU Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively TCU fared better when playing at home last year, scoring 77.9 points per game, compared to 72.4 per game in away games.
- The Horned Frogs allowed 63.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 76.3 in away games.
- TCU drained 5.4 three-pointers per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (5 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).
TCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Southern
|W 108-75
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/9/2023
|Omaha
|W 82-60
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/14/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 88-55
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/17/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/21/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/27/2023
|Houston Christian
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
