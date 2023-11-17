The No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Reed Arena. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Texas A&M vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
  • TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Texas A&M Stats Insights

  • The Aggies shot 43.2% from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.
  • Texas A&M went 17-2 when it shot higher than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles ranked 49th in rebounding in college basketball, the Aggies finished 54th.
  • Last year, the 72.8 points per game the Aggies recorded were just 2.6 more points than the Golden Eagles allowed (70.2).
  • Texas A&M had a 13-4 record last season when putting up more than 70.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison

  • Texas A&M posted 73.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 0.6 fewer points than it averaged away from home (73.7).
  • In 2022-23, the Aggies allowed 60.5 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 67.0.
  • When it comes to three-pointers, Texas A&M was equally balanced when playing at home and on the road last season, averaging 6.3 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it posteded a 34.0% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 33.0% clip away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce W 78-46 Reed Arena
11/10/2023 @ Ohio State W 73-66 Value City Arena
11/14/2023 @ SMU W 79-66 Moody Coliseum
11/17/2023 Oral Roberts - Reed Arena
11/23/2023 Penn State - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/29/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.