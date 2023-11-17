The No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Reed Arena. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Texas A&M vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Texas A&M Stats Insights

The Aggies shot 43.2% from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.

Texas A&M went 17-2 when it shot higher than 41.6% from the field.

The Golden Eagles ranked 49th in rebounding in college basketball, the Aggies finished 54th.

Last year, the 72.8 points per game the Aggies recorded were just 2.6 more points than the Golden Eagles allowed (70.2).

Texas A&M had a 13-4 record last season when putting up more than 70.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison

Texas A&M posted 73.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 0.6 fewer points than it averaged away from home (73.7).

In 2022-23, the Aggies allowed 60.5 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 67.0.

When it comes to three-pointers, Texas A&M was equally balanced when playing at home and on the road last season, averaging 6.3 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it posteded a 34.0% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 33.0% clip away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule