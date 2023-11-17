Texas A&M vs. Oral Roberts November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (0-1) face the Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Reed Arena. This clash will start at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Texas A&M vs. Oral Roberts Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Texas A&M Top Players (2022-23)
- Wade Taylor IV: 16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyrece Radford: 13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dexter Dennis: 9.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Henry Coleman III: 9.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Julius Marble: 9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Oral Roberts Top Players (2022-23)
- Max Abmas: 21.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Connor Vanover: 12.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.1 BLK
- Kareem Thompson: 8.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Issac McBride: 11.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Carlos Jurgens: 9.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Texas A&M vs. Oral Roberts Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Texas A&M Rank
|Texas A&M AVG
|Oral Roberts AVG
|Oral Roberts Rank
|149th
|72.8
|Points Scored
|83.3
|3rd
|71st
|66.5
|Points Allowed
|70.2
|179th
|54th
|34.0
|Rebounds
|34.2
|49th
|19th
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|256th
|299th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|10.7
|2nd
|221st
|12.5
|Assists
|14.7
|62nd
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|9.0
|6th
