The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-0) welcome in the Texas Southern Tigers (1-1) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 11:00 AM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas Southern vs. Old Dominion 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 60.3 points per game last year were only 2.1 fewer points than the 62.4 the Monarchs gave up.

When Texas Southern allowed fewer than 66.1 points last season, it went 2-6.

Last year, the Monarchs scored 10.6 fewer points per game (66.1) than the Tigers gave up (76.7).

Old Dominion had a 6-0 record last season when putting up more than 76.7 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Southern Schedule