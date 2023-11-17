The UTSA Roadrunners (1-2) battle the Texas State Bobcats (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Strahan Arena. It starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas State vs. UTSA matchup in this article.

Texas State vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas State vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas State Moneyline UTSA Moneyline BetMGM Texas State (-7.5) 147.5 -450 +320 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Texas State (-7.5) 147.5 -375 +285 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas State vs. UTSA Betting Trends (2022-23)

Texas State covered 13 times in 31 chances against the spread last season.

The Bobcats and their opponents combined to go over the point total 17 out of 31 times last season.

UTSA won 12 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 15 times.

Last year, 17 of the Roadrunners' games went over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.