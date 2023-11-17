The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-2) face the Texas State Bobcats (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Strahan Arena. It starts at 6:00 PM ET.

Texas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Texas State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Vaqueros' 62.3 points per game last year were only 3.1 more points than the 59.2 the Bobcats gave up.

UT Rio Grande Valley went 10-4 last season when allowing fewer than 67.5 points.

Last year, the 67.5 points per game the Bobcats put up were the same as the Vaqueros gave up.

Texas State had a 10-2 record last season when putting up more than 67.5 points.

Texas State Schedule