Texas State vs. UTSA November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Texas State Bobcats (0-1) will face the UTSA Roadrunners (1-0) at 8:15 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Texas State vs. UTSA Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Texas State Top Players (2022-23)
- Mason Harrell: 15.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Tyler Morgan: 8.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nighael Ceaser: 9.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Nate Martin: 8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Drue Drinnon: 6.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
UTSA Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacob Germany: 12.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Japhet Medor: 13.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DJ Richards: 10.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- John Buggs III: 10.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josh Farmer: 5.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Texas State vs. UTSA Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Texas State Rank
|Texas State AVG
|UTSA AVG
|UTSA Rank
|318th
|66
|Points Scored
|69.3
|235th
|73rd
|66.7
|Points Allowed
|76.6
|334th
|283rd
|29.9
|Rebounds
|31.8
|178th
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|359th
|4.4
|3pt Made
|7.3
|192nd
|353rd
|9.9
|Assists
|10.5
|343rd
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|13.1
|294th
