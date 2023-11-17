UTEP vs. Austin Peay November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The UTEP Miners (2-0) will meet the Austin Peay Governors (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
UTEP vs. Austin Peay Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
UTEP Top Players (2022-23)
- Shamar Givance: 11 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Calvin Solomon: 9.7 PTS, 6 REB, 2.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tae Hardy: 12.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ze'Rik Onyema: 7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Otis Frazier III: 7.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Austin Peay Top Players (2022-23)
- Elijah Hutchins-Everett: 11.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Sean Durugordon: 12.4 PTS, 6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cameron Copeland: 9.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Carlos Paez: 7.8 PTS, 2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Guy Fauntleroy: 6.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
UTEP vs. Austin Peay Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UTEP Rank
|UTEP AVG
|Austin Peay AVG
|Austin Peay Rank
|262nd
|68.5
|Points Scored
|66.7
|308th
|127th
|68.5
|Points Allowed
|72.3
|245th
|183rd
|31.7
|Rebounds
|28.5
|328th
|54th
|10
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|195th
|352nd
|4.9
|3pt Made
|7.2
|200th
|268th
|12
|Assists
|12.5
|221st
|350th
|15
|Turnovers
|10.8
|72nd
