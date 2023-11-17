The Texas State Bobcats (1-2) take on the UTSA Roadrunners (1-2) at 8:15 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UTSA vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UTSA Stats Insights

The Roadrunners shot at a 41% clip from the field last season, 3.5 percentage points below the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Bobcats averaged.

Last season, UTSA had a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.5% from the field.

The Roadrunners were the 178th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bobcats finished 142nd.

The Roadrunners scored just 2.6 more points per game last year (69.3) than the Bobcats allowed (66.7).

When it scored more than 66.7 points last season, UTSA went 8-9.

UTSA Home & Away Comparison

At home, UTSA scored 70 points per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (68.2).

The Roadrunners conceded fewer points at home (71.8 per game) than away (83.5) last season.

At home, UTSA knocked down 7.8 3-pointers per game last season, one more than it averaged on the road (6.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.9%) than on the road (34.1%).

