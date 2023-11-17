The UTSA Roadrunners (7-3) take on a fellow AAC foe when they host the South Florida Bulls (5-5) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at the Alamodome.

UTSA is totaling 31.5 points per game on offense (39th in the FBS), and ranks 55th on the other side of the ball with 24.6 points allowed per game. South Florida has been struggling on defense, ranking seventh-worst with 35.6 points surrendered per game. It has been better offensively, regstering 30.1 points per contest (49th-ranked).

We provide more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this game on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UTSA vs. South Florida Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

UTSA vs. South Florida Key Statistics

UTSA South Florida 407.7 (53rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 453.4 (20th) 365.2 (55th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 452.2 (126th) 169.7 (49th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 188.8 (28th) 238 (58th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.6 (38th) 14 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (89th) 13 (73rd) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (29th)

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has thrown for 1,897 yards (189.7 ypg) to lead UTSA, completing 64.3% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 183 rushing yards on 63 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Kevorian Barnes, has carried the ball 127 times for 606 yards (60.6 per game), scoring six times.

Robert Henry has been handed the ball 89 times this year and racked up 482 yards (48.2 per game) with eight touchdowns.

Joshua Cephus' team-high 801 yards as a receiver have come on 66 receptions (out of 93 targets) with eight touchdowns.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has put up a 481-yard season so far with six touchdowns, reeling in 28 passes on 51 targets.

Devin McCuin's 29 receptions are good enough for 398 yards and two touchdowns.

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has thrown for 2,538 yards (253.8 ypg) to lead South Florida, completing 63.9% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 659 yards (65.9 ypg) on 168 carries with nine touchdowns.

Nay'Quan Wright is his team's leading rusher with 145 carries for 690 yards, or 69 per game. He's found paydirt six times on the ground, as well.

Sean Atkins' 808 receiving yards (80.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 69 receptions on 86 targets with four touchdowns.

Naiem Simmons has caught 31 passes and compiled 543 receiving yards (54.3 per game) with four touchdowns.

Mike Brown-Stephens' 26 catches (on 47 targets) have netted him 344 yards (34.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed UTSA or South Florida gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.