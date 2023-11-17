The UTSA Roadrunners (1-0) play the Texas State Bobcats (0-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Strahan Arena. This matchup will tip off at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN+.

UTSA vs. Texas State Game Information

UTSA Top Players (2022-23)

Jacob Germany: 12.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Japhet Medor: 13.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK DJ Richards: 10.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK John Buggs III: 10.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Josh Farmer: 5.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Texas State Top Players (2022-23)

Mason Harrell: 15.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyler Morgan: 8.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Nighael Ceaser: 9.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Nate Martin: 8.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Drue Drinnon: 6.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

UTSA vs. Texas State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Texas State Rank Texas State AVG UTSA AVG UTSA Rank 318th 66.0 Points Scored 69.3 235th 73rd 66.7 Points Allowed 76.6 334th 283rd 29.9 Rebounds 31.8 178th 142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 359th 4.4 3pt Made 7.3 192nd 353rd 9.9 Assists 10.5 343rd 84th 10.9 Turnovers 13.1 294th

