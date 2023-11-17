The Villanova Wildcats (2-1) face the Maryland Terrapins (1-2) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Villanova vs. Maryland matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Villanova vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Villanova vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Villanova vs. Maryland Betting Trends (2022-23)

Villanova compiled an 11-17-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 14 Wildcats games last season went over the point total.

Maryland put together a 20-12-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 11 of the Terrapins' games last year went over the point total.

Villanova Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4000), Villanova is 21st-best in college basketball. It is way below that, 144th, according to computer rankings.

Villanova has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Maryland Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Maryland ranks 27th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+6000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less confident, ranking the team 207th, a difference of 180 spots.

With odds of +6000, Maryland has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

