Is there high school football on the docket this week in Walker County, Texas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Walker County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

LBJ Early College High School at Huntsville High School