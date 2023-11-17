Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Webb County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Webb County, Texas today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Webb County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dilley High School at Harmony School of Excellence - Laredo
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Laredo, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.