Baylor vs. TCU: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The TCU Horned Frogs (4-6) will square off against the Baylor Bears (3-7) in a matchup of Big 12 teams on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Bears are currently an underdog by 12.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 58.5 points.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the TCU vs. Baylor matchup in this article.
Baylor vs. TCU Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Fort Worth, Texas
- Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Baylor vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|TCU Moneyline
|Baylor Moneyline
|BetMGM
|TCU (-12.5)
|58.5
|-550
|+400
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|TCU (-12.5)
|58.5
|-530
|+390
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 12 Odds
- Colorado vs Washington State
- Buffalo vs Miami (OH)
- Boston College vs Pittsburgh
- Toledo vs Bowling Green
- South Florida vs UTSA
Baylor vs. TCU Betting Trends
- Baylor has put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Bears have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.
- TCU has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Horned Frogs have not covered the spread when favored by 12.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
Baylor 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.