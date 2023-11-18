With Week 12 of the college football season upon us, which teams are the leading contenders at the top Big South, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where each team stands, take a look at our power rankings below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Other FCS Power Rankings

Big South Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Gardner-Webb

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 7-2

6-4 | 7-2 Overall Rank: 27th

27th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 45th

45th Last Game: W 35-0 vs Tennessee Tech

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Gardner-Webb jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Bryant

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 6-4

5-5 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 39th

39th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 75th

75th Last Game: W 38-3 vs Lindenwood

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Bryant jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Southeast Missouri State

Southeast Missouri State Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Charleston Southern

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 3-6

4-6 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 92nd

92nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 69th

69th Last Game: L 14-12 vs Robert Morris

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Charleston Southern jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Gardner-Webb

@ Gardner-Webb Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Robert Morris

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 3-6

4-6 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 93rd

93rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 61st

61st Last Game: W 14-12 vs Charleston Southern

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Robert Morris jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.