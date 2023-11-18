Fresno State vs. New Mexico: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The Fresno State Bulldogs (8-2) will face off against the New Mexico Lobos (3-7) in MWC action on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field. The Lobos are currently heavy, 23.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 56.5 in the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Fresno State vs. New Mexico matchup.
Fresno State vs. New Mexico Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- City: Fresno, California
- Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field
Fresno State vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Fresno State Moneyline
|New Mexico Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Fresno State (-23.5)
|56.5
|-2000
|+1000
|FanDuel
|Fresno State (-23.5)
|56.5
|-3000
|+1200
Fresno State vs. New Mexico Betting Trends
- Fresno State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread once when favored by 23.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- New Mexico is 3-6-0 ATS this season.
- The Lobos have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 23.5-point underdogs.
Fresno State & New Mexico 2023 Futures Odds
|New Mexico
|To Win the MWC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
