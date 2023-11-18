The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-1) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at H.O. Clemmons Arena. This contest is at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Incarnate Word vs. UAPB Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas

H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Incarnate Word Stats Insights

The Cardinals shot 44.2% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 43.8% the Golden Lions' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Incarnate Word had an 8-7 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 43.8% from the field.

The Golden Lions ranked 142nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Cardinals ranked 256th.

The Cardinals averaged only 1.1 more points per game last year (70.8) than the Golden Lions gave up to opponents (69.7).

Incarnate Word went 9-8 last season when it scored more than 69.7 points.

Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Incarnate Word averaged 8.5 more points per game at home (75.5) than away (67).

At home, the Cardinals allowed 70.5 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 78.5.

At home, Incarnate Word drained 6.1 trifectas per game last season, 0.5 fewer than it averaged away (6.6). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (36.2%) than on the road (34.4%).

Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule