Will Joe Pavelski Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 18?
When the Dallas Stars play the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, will Joe Pavelski score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Joe Pavelski score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Pavelski stats and insights
- In six of 15 games this season, Pavelski has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- He has a 15.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 46 goals in total (3.1 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.
Pavelski recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|15:15
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|16:07
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:12
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|15:26
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|19:28
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:41
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|3
|1
|2
|18:08
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/1/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|13:56
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/30/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Home
|W 5-3
|10/26/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|17:52
|Home
|L 4-1
Stars vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
