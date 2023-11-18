Lamar vs. Pacific November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Pacific Tigers (0-1) will play the Lamar Cardinals (1-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
Lamar vs. Pacific Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Lamar Top Players (2022-23)
- Nate Calmese: 17.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chris Pryor: 10.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cody Pennebaker: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jakevion Buckley: 7.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams: 6.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
Pacific Top Players (2022-23)
- Keylan Boone: 13.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordan Ivy-Curry: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyler Beard: 9.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Luke Avdalovic: 9.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Moe Odum: 5.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Lamar vs. Pacific Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Pacific Rank
|Pacific AVG
|Lamar AVG
|Lamar Rank
|77th
|75.8
|Points Scored
|67.9
|274th
|347th
|77.7
|Points Allowed
|74.5
|303rd
|347th
|27.9
|Rebounds
|32.6
|117th
|334th
|6.2
|Off. Rebounds
|10.0
|54th
|35th
|9.0
|3pt Made
|5.7
|329th
|211th
|12.6
|Assists
|13.2
|163rd
|113th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|14.0
|334th
