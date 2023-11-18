The Louisville Cardinals are expected to come out on top in their game versus the Miami Hurricanes at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, according to our computer projections. If you're seeking additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Louisville (-1) Over (46.5) Louisville 29, Miami (FL) 22

Week 12 Predictions

Louisville Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Cardinals a 52.4% chance to win.

The Cardinals are 5-4-1 against the spread this season.

Louisville has an ATS record of 4-4-1 when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

This season, four of the Cardinals' 10 games have hit the over.

The point total average for Louisville games this season is 50.7, 4.2 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Miami (FL) Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes are 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

In games this season in which they were an underdog by 1 point or more, the Hurricanes have a 3-1 record against the spread.

Hurricanes games have gone over the point total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

The average point total for Miami (FL) this year is 2.9 points higher than this game's over/under.

Cardinals vs. Hurricanes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisville 32.7 17.1 38.8 12.5 17 24 Miami (FL) 30.9 20.7 35.2 18.7 24.5 23.8

