Mavericks vs. Bucks November 18 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 1:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Mavericks (4-1), on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, battle the Milwaukee Bucks (3-2). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSW.
Mavericks vs. Bucks Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, BSWI, BSSW
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic provides 41 points, 11.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game for the Mavericks.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 18 points, 5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He's draining 35.5% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 3 treys per contest.
- Dereck Lively is averaging 12.5 points, 6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He is making 91.7% of his shots from the floor (first in NBA).
- Josh Green gets the Mavericks 9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while averaging 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0 blocked shots.
- Grant Williams is putting up 11 points, 6 rebounds and 0 assists per contest. He is draining 47.1% of his shots from the field and 41.7% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per game.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up 24.5 points, 11.5 boards and 3 assists per game, shooting 54.3% from the floor.
- Damian Lillard averages 22.5 points, 4.5 assists and 6 rebounds per contest.
- Malik Beasley averages 11.5 points, 2 assists and 4 rebounds per contest.
- Bobby Portis averages 11 points, 2 assists and 5 boards.
- Brook Lopez averages 13 points, 2.5 boards and 0.5 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.5 steals and 0 blocks.
Mavericks vs. Bucks Stat Comparison
|Bucks
|Mavericks
|114.2
|Points Avg.
|120.8
|118.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|115.8
|47.1%
|Field Goal %
|47.8%
|39.1%
|Three Point %
|40.9%
