The Milwaukee Bucks (8-4) will host the Dallas Mavericks (9-3) after winning four straight home games.

Mavericks vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBA TV

Mavericks vs Bucks Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks' 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).

Dallas has compiled an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.

The Bucks are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 22nd.

The Mavericks score 7.2 more points per game (123.4) than the Bucks give up (116.2).

Dallas is 8-0 when it scores more than 116.2 points.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Mavericks are averaging more points at home (124.6 per game) than away (122.6). But they are also giving up more at home (119.2) than on the road (118.3).

Dallas is conceding more points at home (119.2 per game) than away (118.3).

This year the Mavericks are picking up fewer assists at home (25.8 per game) than away (26).

Mavericks Injuries