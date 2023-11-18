The Milwaukee Bucks host the Dallas Mavericks at Fiserv Forum on Saturday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and others in this matchup.

Mavericks vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Mavericks vs Bucks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -132) 8.5 (Over: +110) 3.5 (Over: -106)

Doncic is averaging 41.0 points in the 2023-24 season, 11.5 higher than Saturday's prop total.

His rebounding average of 11.5 is lower than his over/under on Saturday (8.5).

Doncic's assist average -- 8.5 -- is the same as Saturday's over/under.

Doncic averages 6.0 made three-pointers, 2.5 more than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 30.5 (Over: -108) 11.5 (Over: +104) 5.5 (Over: -111)

The 30.5-point total set for Antetokounmpo on Saturday is 6.0 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Saturday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo's year-long assist average -- 3.0 per game -- is 2.5 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

Damian Lillard's 22.5-point scoring average is 4.0 less than Saturday's prop total.

He has pulled down 6.0 rebounds per game, 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

Lillard has picked up 4.5 assists per game, 2.0 less than his prop bet on Saturday (6.5).

He drains 3.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under on Saturday (3.5).

