Duquesne, Merrimack, Week 12 NEC Football Power Rankings
Week 12 of the college football schedule is here. To see how every NEC team measures up to the rest of the conference, check out our power rankings below.
NEC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Duquesne
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 6-2
- Overall Rank: 59th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 106th
- Last Game: L 33-28 vs Stonehill
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Merrimack
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel:
2. Merrimack
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 4-5
- Overall Rank: 81st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 107th
- Last Game: W 35-24 vs Cent. Conn. St.
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Duquesne
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel:
3. Saint Francis (PA)
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 4-5
- Overall Rank: 89th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 87th
- Last Game: L 29-28 vs LIU Post
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Cent. Conn. St.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel:
4. LIU Post
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 5-4
- Overall Rank: 90th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 105th
- Last Game: W 49-14 vs Wagner
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Stonehill
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel:
5. Stonehill
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Overall Rank: 98th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 83rd
- Last Game: W 33-28 vs Duquesne
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: LIU Post
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel:
6. Sacred Heart
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 2-8
- Overall Rank: 103rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 81st
- Last Game: W 31-24 vs Cent. Conn. St.
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ UConn
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
7. Cent. Conn. St.
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 113th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 112th
- Last Game: L 35-24 vs Merrimack
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Saint Francis (PA)
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel:
8. Wagner
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-5
- Overall Rank: 114th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 104th
- Last Game: L 49-14 vs LIU Post
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Post
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel:
