Will Nils Lundkvist Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 18?
In the upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Nils Lundkvist to find the back of the net for the Dallas Stars? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.
Will Nils Lundkvist score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Lundkvist stats and insights
- Lundkvist is yet to score through 15 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Avalanche.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have given up 46 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.
Lundkvist recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|12:45
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|16:33
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:02
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|17:56
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:31
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:30
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:46
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/1/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|13:40
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/30/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|14:21
|Home
|W 5-3
|10/26/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|13:53
|Home
|L 4-1
Stars vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
