AAC foes will meet when the North Texas Mean Green (3-7) meet the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-7). Keep scrolling for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on North Texas vs. Tulsa? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is North Texas vs. Tulsa?

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Tulsa 33, North Texas 32
  • North Texas has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
  • The Mean Green have played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter in only two games this season, and they split 1-1.
  • This season, Tulsa has won one out of the six games in which it has been the underdog.
  • The Golden Hurricane are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.
  • Based on this game's moneyline, the Mean Green have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Tulsa (+2.5)
  • North Texas has played 10 games, posting five wins against the spread.
  • The Mean Green have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Tulsa owns a record of 4-5-1 against the spread this year.
  • The Golden Hurricane have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more six times this year and are 3-2-1 ATS in those games.

Parlay your bets together on the North Texas vs. Tulsa matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (69.5)
  • Five of North Texas' games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 69.5 points.
  • There have been three Tulsa games that have finished with a combined score over 69.5 points this season.
  • North Texas averages 33.4 points per game against Tulsa's 22.4, amounting to 13.7 points under the game's over/under of 69.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

North Texas

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 63.7 65.5 61.9
Implied Total AVG 37.3 37.2 37.4
ATS Record 5-4-1 2-2-1 3-2-0
Over/Under Record 5-5-0 3-2-0 2-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-3 1-3

Tulsa

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 55.5 54.1 56.9
Implied Total AVG 36.2 35.4 37.0
ATS Record 4-5-1 1-4-0 3-1-1
Over/Under Record 4-6-0 3-2-0 1-4-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-2 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 0-1 1-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.