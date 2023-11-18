The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-5) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Alabama State Hornets (6-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field in a SWAC clash.

Prairie View A&M is putting up 345.2 yards per game offensively this year (74th in the FCS), and is giving up 393.1 yards per game (95th) on the other side of the ball. Alabama State's defense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks second-best in the FCS with 15 points conceded per game. In terms of offense, it is posting 19.1 points per game, which ranks 101st.

Prairie View A&M vs. Alabama State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Prairie View, Texas Venue: Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field

Prairie View A&M vs. Alabama State Key Statistics

Prairie View A&M Alabama State 345.2 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 285.7 (120th) 393.1 (97th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 255.9 (1st) 153.9 (54th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 120.7 (90th) 191.3 (77th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 165 (100th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders

Trazon Connley has compiled 1,858 yards (185.8 ypg) on 122-of-218 passing with eight touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 147 rushing yards (14.7 ypg) on 101 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Ahmad Antoine has carried the ball 102 times for a team-high 480 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

Caleb Johnson has carried the ball 70 times for 271 yards (27.1 per game) and one touchdown.

Shemar Savage has hauled in 18 catches for 399 yards (39.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Trejon Spiller has caught 22 passes while averaging 37.6 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

Brian Jenkins Jr. has compiled 19 receptions for 356 yards, an average of 35.6 yards per game.

Alabama State Stats Leaders

Damon Stewart leads Alabama State with 1,045 yards on 83-of-134 passing with six touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ja'Won Howell, has carried the ball 85 times for 336 yards (37.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Marcus Harris has run for 307 yards across 73 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

Kisean Johnson paces his team with 701 receiving yards on 53 catches with seven touchdowns.

Isaiah Scott has 15 receptions (on 15 targets) for a total of 197 yards (21.9 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Tyree Saunders' seven targets have resulted in seven grabs for 91 yards.

