The Rice Owls (4-6) meet a fellow AAC foe when they visit the Charlotte 49ers (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

Rice is totaling 367.6 yards per game on offense (81st in the FBS), and rank 96th defensively, yielding 400.3 yards allowed per game. From an offensive perspective, Charlotte is generating 329.6 total yards per contest (104th-ranked). It ranks 51st in the FBS on the other side of the ball (360.7 total yards given up per game).

We dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Rice vs. Charlotte Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Rice vs. Charlotte Key Statistics

Rice Charlotte 367.6 (86th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.6 (108th) 400.3 (88th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.7 (49th) 90 (127th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.2 (76th) 277.6 (26th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.4 (115th) 15 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (110th) 11 (100th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (73rd)

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has 2,443 passing yards for Rice, completing 63.1% of his passes and tossing 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Dean Connors has carried the ball 73 times for a team-high 448 yards (44.8 per game) with five scores. He has also caught 38 passes for 384 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Juma Otoviano has carried the ball 70 times for 241 yards (24.1 per game) and four touchdowns.

Luke McCaffrey has hauled in 51 catches for 768 yards (76.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone 10 times as a receiver.

Rawson MacNeill has been the target of 45 passes and hauled in 25 catches for 368 yards, an average of 36.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Trexler Ivey has thrown for 1,114 yards on 56.2% passing while collecting four touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jalon Jones, has carried the ball 105 times for 487 yards (48.7 per game) with four touchdowns.

Terron Kellman has run for 328 yards across 82 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Jairus Mack has racked up 366 receiving yards on 21 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Jack Hestera has caught 29 passes and compiled 352 receiving yards (35.2 per game) with three touchdowns.

Colin Weber's 29 receptions (on 43 targets) have netted him 339 yards (33.9 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed Rice or Charlotte gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.