In the upcoming matchup against the Colorado Avalanche, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Ryan Suter to light the lamp for the Dallas Stars? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Ryan Suter score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Suter stats and insights

Suter is yet to score through 15 games this season.

He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.

Suter has no points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 46 goals in total (3.1 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.9 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Suter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:17 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:41 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 1 0 1 21:30 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:54 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:56 Home L 3-2 11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:03 Away L 2-0 11/2/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 24:39 Away W 4-3 11/1/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:23 Away W 4-3 10/30/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:57 Home W 5-3 10/26/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:04 Home L 4-1

Stars vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.