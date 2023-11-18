Week 12 of the college football season is upon us. To find out how every SEC team measures up to the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Georgia

Current Record: 10-0 | Projected Record: 11-0

10-0 | 11-0 Odds to Win SEC: -250

-250 Overall Rank: 7th

7th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 72nd

72nd Last Game: W 52-17 vs Ole Miss

Week 12 Opponent: @ Tennessee

@ Tennessee Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

2. Alabama

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

9-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win SEC: +165

+165 Overall Rank: 10th

10th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 35th

35th Last Game: W 49-21 vs Kentucky

Week 12 Opponent: Chattanooga

Chattanooga Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

3. LSU

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 8-3

7-3 | 8-3 Odds to Win SEC: +600

+600 Overall Rank: 13th

13th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 15th

15th Last Game: W 52-35 vs Florida

Week 12 Opponent: Georgia State

Georgia State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Missouri

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

8-2 | 9-2 Odds to Win SEC: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 14th

14th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 14th

14th Last Game: W 36-7 vs Tennessee

Week 12 Opponent: Florida

Florida Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Ole Miss

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

8-2 | 9-2 Odds to Win SEC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 20th

20th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 10th

10th Last Game: L 52-17 vs Georgia

Week 12 Opponent: UL Monroe

UL Monroe Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Tennessee

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 7-4

7-3 | 7-4 Odds to Win SEC: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 24th

24th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 44th

44th Last Game: L 36-7 vs Missouri

Week 12 Opponent: Georgia

Georgia Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

7. Texas A&M

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 6-5

6-4 | 6-5 Odds to Win SEC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 26th

26th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 63rd

63rd Last Game: W 51-10 vs Mississippi State

Week 12 Opponent: Abilene Christian

Abilene Christian Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

8. Auburn

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 6-5

6-4 | 6-5 Odds to Win SEC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 29th

29th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 52nd

52nd Last Game: W 48-10 vs Arkansas

Week 12 Opponent: New Mexico State

New Mexico State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

9. Kentucky

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 5-6

6-4 | 5-6 Odds to Win SEC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 51st

51st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 62nd

62nd Last Game: L 49-21 vs Alabama

Week 12 Opponent: @ South Carolina

@ South Carolina Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

10. South Carolina

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-6 | 4-7 Odds to Win SEC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 61st

61st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 28th

28th Last Game: W 47-6 vs Vanderbilt

Week 12 Opponent: Kentucky

Kentucky Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Florida

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 4-7

5-5 | 4-7 Odds to Win SEC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 62nd

62nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 37th

37th Last Game: L 52-35 vs LSU

Week 12 Opponent: @ Missouri

@ Missouri Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

12. Arkansas

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-7 | 3-8 Odds to Win SEC: +75000

+75000 Overall Rank: 89th

89th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 48th

48th Last Game: L 48-10 vs Auburn

Week 12 Opponent: Florida International

Florida International Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

13. Mississippi State

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-6 | 4-7 Odds to Win SEC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 98th

98th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 16th

16th Last Game: L 51-10 vs Texas A&M

Week 12 Opponent: Southern Miss

Southern Miss Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

14. Vanderbilt

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-9 | 1-10 Odds to Win SEC: +75000

+75000 Overall Rank: 112th

112th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 25th

25th Last Game: L 47-6 vs South Carolina

Week 12 Opponent: BYE

