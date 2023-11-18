Week 12 of the college football season is upon us. To find out how every SEC team measures up to the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Georgia

  • Current Record: 10-0 | Projected Record: 11-0
  • Odds to Win SEC: -250
  • Overall Rank: 7th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 72nd
  • Last Game: W 52-17 vs Ole Miss

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: @ Tennessee
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
  • TV Channel:

2. Alabama

  • Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 10-1
  • Odds to Win SEC: +165
  • Overall Rank: 10th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 35th
  • Last Game: W 49-21 vs Kentucky

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: Chattanooga
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
  • TV Channel:

3. LSU

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 8-3
  • Odds to Win SEC: +600
  • Overall Rank: 13th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 15th
  • Last Game: W 52-35 vs Florida

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: Georgia State
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Missouri

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 9-2
  • Odds to Win SEC: +2500
  • Overall Rank: 14th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 14th
  • Last Game: W 36-7 vs Tennessee

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: Florida
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Ole Miss

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 9-2
  • Odds to Win SEC: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 20th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 10th
  • Last Game: L 52-17 vs Georgia

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: UL Monroe
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Tennessee

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 7-4
  • Odds to Win SEC: +5000
  • Overall Rank: 24th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 44th
  • Last Game: L 36-7 vs Missouri

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: Georgia
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
  • TV Channel:

7. Texas A&M

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 6-5
  • Odds to Win SEC: +15000
  • Overall Rank: 26th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 63rd
  • Last Game: W 51-10 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: Abilene Christian
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
  • TV Channel:

8. Auburn

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 6-5
  • Odds to Win SEC: +100000
  • Overall Rank: 29th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 52nd
  • Last Game: W 48-10 vs Arkansas

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: New Mexico State
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
  • TV Channel:

9. Kentucky

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 5-6
  • Odds to Win SEC: +50000
  • Overall Rank: 51st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 62nd
  • Last Game: L 49-21 vs Alabama

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: @ South Carolina
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

10. South Carolina

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-7
  • Odds to Win SEC: +100000
  • Overall Rank: 61st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 28th
  • Last Game: W 47-6 vs Vanderbilt

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: Kentucky
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Florida

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 4-7
  • Odds to Win SEC: +50000
  • Overall Rank: 62nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 37th
  • Last Game: L 52-35 vs LSU

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: @ Missouri
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

12. Arkansas

  • Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-8
  • Odds to Win SEC: +75000
  • Overall Rank: 89th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 48th
  • Last Game: L 48-10 vs Auburn

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: Florida International
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

13. Mississippi State

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-7
  • Odds to Win SEC: +100000
  • Overall Rank: 98th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 16th
  • Last Game: L 51-10 vs Texas A&M

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: Southern Miss
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
  • TV Channel:

14. Vanderbilt

  • Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 1-10
  • Odds to Win SEC: +75000
  • Overall Rank: 112th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 25th
  • Last Game: L 47-6 vs South Carolina

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: BYE

