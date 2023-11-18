SEC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, November 18
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ole Miss Rebels and the Howard Bison take the court in the only game on the college basketball slate on Saturday that feature SEC teams.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
SEC Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Ole Miss Rebels vs. Howard Bison
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|FloHoops
Follow SEC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch Other Conferences Today
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.