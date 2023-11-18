The Eastern Kentucky Colonels should win their matchup versus the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, based on our computer projection model. If you're wanting additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

SFA vs. Eastern Kentucky Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Eastern Kentucky (-12.1) 61.2 Eastern Kentucky 37, SFA 25

SFA Betting Info (2022)

The 'Jacks put together a 3-6-0 ATS record last season.

Last year, six 'Jacks games went over the point total.

Eastern Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The Colonels have posted two wins against the spread this season.

The Colonels have seen three of its four games go over the point total.

'Jacks vs. Colonels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Eastern Kentucky 28.8 34.1 34.0 33.3 25.3 34.7 SFA 29.8 31.3 31.6 27.6 28.0 35.0

