The TCU Horned Frogs (4-6) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the Baylor Bears (3-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 12.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 58.5 points.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the TCU vs. Baylor matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

TCU vs. Baylor Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

City: Fort Worth, Texas

Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

TCU vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 12 Odds

TCU vs. Baylor Betting Trends

TCU has covered four times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

The Horned Frogs have been favored by 12.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Baylor has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover six times.

The Bears have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

TCU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

